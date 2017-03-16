search
First Int'l Bank profit down in fourth quarter

Smadar Barber-Tsadik Photo: Tamar Matsafi
16 Mar, 2017 11:47
Globes correspondent

The bank's return on equity in 2016 was 7.2%.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN), managed by CEO Smadar Barber-Tsadik, today published its financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the entire year. The bank's annual net profit grew 16.8% to NIS 521 million, but fell 5% to NIS 112 million in the fourth quarter.

First International Bank's return on equity totaled 7.2% in 2016 and 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Net revenue from interest was up 11% to NIS 2.17 billion in 2016. Credit to the public rose 7.7% in 2016, and deposits grew by 6.3%.

The First International board of directors decided to distribute a NIS 70 million dividend, following distribution of a NIS 200 million dividend in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Barber-Tsadik said, "The results reflect the bank's strategic focus on continued growth, while maintaining a proportionate risk, financial soundness, and a consistent and ongoing improvement in the group's efficiency. Cost-cutting was stressed this year as part of the bank's long-term strategic plan. The results of the bank's measures are already visible in its results, smaller staff, less real estate space, and better efficiency ratio."

