Decathlon opens Israel's largest sporting goods store

French sporting goods chain Decathlon is opening its first store in Israel today in the G shopping mall in Rishon Lezion. The features of the new store were highlighted at a press conference yesterday.

One of the intriguing questions about the chain's arrival was whether the attractiveness of its prices would survive the move from Europe to Israel. The answer is yes. According to the manager of the store, prices at the store in Israel will be even cheaper than in France in some instances.

The 3,000-square meter store will have 60 different sports departments, and will offer 16,000 different items. At this stage, the chain will offer only its private brands, but will continue to develop special products adapted to the needs of the Israeli public.

Decathlon's new store will be the largest sports store in Israel, offering a huge selection of items in diverse categories, such as running, swimming, tennis, hiking, horseback riding, archery, and sailing, suitable for every family and all sports enthusiasts at all levels.

Children's sports shoes will be sold for NIS 60-80, men's hiking shoes for NIS 64, dry fit running shirts for NIS 59.90, and jackets for NIS 139.90.

Other products being sold at low prices include children's tennis rackets for NIS 15.90, children's mountain bicycles for NIS 700, children's helmets for NIS 15, backpacks for all types of activity starting at NIS 11.90, and sports watches starting at NIS 49.90.

The store also contains a food supplements department with reasonable prices.

