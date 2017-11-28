Fish farming yield co AquiNovo raises $1.5m

Israeli aquaculture company AquiNovo Ltd. has raised $1.5 million from Neovia. A portfolio company of Trendlines Group, AquiNovo is developing solutions to improve farmed fish development.

The company offers a non-GMO, non-hormonal, easy-to-use solution to be incorporated into the fish feed, providing hatcheries and fish farms with shorter time to market and additional growth cycles within existing infrastructure. Founded in 2015, AquiNovo is based in Misgav in the Western Galilee.

AquiNovo CEO, Dr. Nissim Chen said, "We believe that AquiNovo's technology will make a real difference for fish farmers world-wide. The combination of fish yield enhancement, with reduced exposure to risks associated with longer growth periods, will significantly contribute to risk management and revenues for fish farmers. Neovia's investment affirms their confidence in the Company, its vision and its achievements to date. We're excited to work with Neovia on the development of innovative solutions for the aquaculture market."

Neovia president Hubert de Roquefeuil said, "Intensive aquaculture ranks among our five major innovation fields and we are very interested in collaborating with a recognized partner such as AquiNovo. Our strong position in the international aquaculture market, especially in Tilapia, will deeply benefit from this differentiating and innovative technology."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017