Electronic components manufacturer Flex yesterday laid the cornerstone of a new production center in the Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut technological park, where it plans to employ 1,000 workers. 800 of company's employees in Israel will be moved from its site in Yavne to the new center, which will have over 30,000 square meters. The company plans to hire 200 more workers when its new center opens. Flex said today that construction of the center would be completed about a year from now.

Flex, called Flextronics until 18 months ago, has 4,000 employees in Israel at sites in Migdal HaEmek, Yavne, Haifa, and Ofakim. The company designed and builds end-to-end products and provides external production engineering services to companies in various industrial sectors.

Minister of the Economy and Industry Eli Cohen, who attended the cornerstone ceremony for the new center, said yesterday, "The increase in activity in Israel by electronics giant Flex, combined with the opening of a new production plant, is the result of the technological innovation and human capital here." He added that 350 international companies were operating in Israel, and his ministry was spearheading an effort to bring additional companies to Israel.

The Modi'in technological park where Flex is building its new center covers 4,700 dunam (1,175 acres), including 2,500 dunam (625 acres) of green space. 770,000 square meters of space have been marketed to date. Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut Mayor Haim Bibas says that more than 140 businesses are already operating in the park, many of them high-tech companies. "We will continue bringing more high-tech companies to this site," he said.

