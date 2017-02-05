Flight cancelations resume at El Al

The industrial quiet between El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) management and pilots has been broken despite the agreement signed in December. Flight cancellations have resumed with flights from Ben Gurion Airport to New York, Boston and Moscow canceled last night in addition to two cargo flights to New York on Thursday.

El Al management announced last night, "Despite the agreement signed with the pilots in which they committed to discontinue disrupting flights as instructed by their leader Nir Tzuk (head of the pilots committee), they have resumed disrupting the company's flights."

El Al continued, "In addition (to the cancellations), the pilots are disrupting training lessons and harming their colleagues, after the company put 10 instructors on leave after they all cancelled training together claiming sickness. The disruptions are being carried out despite the talks being conducted over the past few days under the auspices of the Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn on arranging the status of veteran pilots who have reached the age of 65 and can no longer fly after the State of Israel adopted international regulations in 2014 prohibiting flights by pilots over 65."

"The company's management always acts with responsibility and fairness towards the pilots who can no longer serve as active pilots. We do not expect the pilots' representatives to make every disagreement in talks into open or covert sanctions, which harm the company, employees and above all our customers who are held hostage."

The pilots committee said, "The company's management is lying to passengers: we, the pilots, are not taking any sanctions. We are operating all flights registered in advance. The fact is that no pilot who is not registered for a specific flight and is then called out at the last moment for a "special" flight during his daughter's birthday, has the motivation to do so when management is cruelly throwing into the garbage, and violating agreements, with the most experienced pilots and captains, aged 65, while brutally and unilaterally reducing their salaries by two thirds. The company's management is thus destroying El Al - the company that is our home."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017