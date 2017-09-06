Flytrex using drones for food delivery in Iceland

HT Magazine correspondent Zvi Wrobel reports that Israeli logistics company Flytrex, a pioneer in the use of drones for deliveries, has started making food deliveries ordered by Internet from a Chinese restaurant in Reykjavik, Iceland.

AHA Group, one of Iceland's largest ecommerce companies, is partnering with Flytrex in order to extend its distribution range and find new and efficient ways of delivering merchandise to its customers in Reykjavik.

Drones are being used for 20 deliveries a day, after being fitted with a special Matrice 600 box for deliveries made by a Chinese company. The drones have six propellers. AHA says that drone deliveries are 60% cheaper than land and sea alternatives, while delivery times are 20 minutes shorter at peak times.

The project was approved after the Icelandic transportation authority allowed the use of drones to deliver food from restaurants and stores from one side of Reykjavik to a landing site located a kilometer from the target, from which AHA delivers them to the destination.

The drones have a flight range of three kilometers and a payload capacity of three kilograms.

