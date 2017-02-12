search
Front > News

Housing to weigh more in Israel's CPI

new apartments
12 Feb, 2017 12:20
שלח תגובה במיילAmiram Barkat

Food, transportation, and communications will weigh less in the Consumer Price Index.

The weight of the housing item in the Consumer Price Index will be increased to 25% at the expense of the food, transportation, and communications items, according to the new index composition for the next two years published by the Central Bureau of Statistics last Thursday.

The reason for the increased weight of the housing item is the increase in rents and mortgage interest rates. The weight of the home maintenance item fell from 9.8% of the index to 9.3%.

Central Bureau of Statistics calculations, based on surveys, show that as of now, a family in Israel spends an average of NIS 18,636 a month, NIS 3,212 of which consists of taxes (income tax, health tax, and National Insurance payments). Regular spending therefore averages NIS 15,424 (excluding gambling and donations).

The main spending items are housing (24.9%), transportation and communications (19.3%), food (13.7%), education, culture and entertainment (11.8%), and home maintenance (9.3%).

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics surveys, the average spending per family on health is a relatively low 5.8% of total monthly spending.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
new apartments
new apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016