Forbes: Eyal Ofer remains wealthiest Israeli

"Forbes" has published its 2017 list of the world's wealthiest billionaires with 18 Israelis listed in the list of 2,043 billionaires (up from 1,694 last year). Eyal Ofer ranked 145 with a fortune of $9.2 billion (down from 135 with a fortune of $8.4 billion last year but up from 156 with $8.5 billion in 2015 and 191 with $7 billion in 2014).

Ranked 269 with wealth of $5.6 billion (down from 258 with $5.6 billion last year, 256 in 2015 also with $5.6 billion and 267 in 2014 with $5.3 billion)) was Stef Wertheimer – the wealthiest Israel-based Israeli as Eyal Ofer is based in London. In third place, ranked 303 with a fortune of $5.2 billion was Arnon Milchan, the Los Angeles based movie director being investigated for his gifts to the Netanyahu family (down from 270 last year with $5.1 billion, 301 and $5.1 billion in 2015 and 319 with $4.7 billion in 2014).

Israel's wealthiest woman, ranked 334 with a fortune of $4.9 billion was Shari Arison (up from 392 with $3.9 billion last year, 369 with wealth of $4.4 billion in 2015 and 319 with $4.7 billion in 2014). Yitzhak Tshuva ranked 501 with $3.7 billion jumped from 638 last year with $2.7 billion, 481 and $3.6 billion in 2015 and 520 with $3.1 billion in 2014.

The top five were followed by Shaul Shani ranked 581 with $3.3 billion, Idan Ofer and Teddy Sagi tied on 631 with 3.1 billion, Gil Shwed on 717 with $3 billion, Adam Neumann on 814 with $2.5 billion and Marius Nacht on 912 with $2.2 billion.

Netanyahu associate Sheldon Adelson slipped to 20 in the "Forbes" rankings with a fortune of $30.4 billion. French-Israeli telecom tycoon Patrick Drahi, who is this year listed as French 92 with a fortune of $13 billion up from 205 last year with wealth of $6.6 billion. Haim Saban ranked 660 is listed as American and has wealth of $3 billion.

