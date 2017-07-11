Former senior IDF officer detained in submarines affair

An additional suspect, a former IDF general, was detained for questioning this morning in the German submarines affair, Walla! News reports. Yesterday, six people were arrested in connection with the affair, accused of bribery, tax evasion, money laundering and fraudulent receiving. Three of them had their arrests extended yesterday evening by the Rishon LeZion Magistrates Court.

Among those arrested are Brigadier General (res.) Avriel Bar-Yosef (the only one of the suspects who consented that his name should be published), a prominent lawyer, and a businessperson. Last year, Bar-Yosef was a candidate to be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser, but withdrew when it became known that he was under investigation. He was formerly deputy head of the National Security Council.

Law enforcement sources say that among those expected to be summoned to give testimony or for questioning under caution in the affair is former commander of the Israel Navy Vice Admiral (Res.) Eliezer Marom. Marom has been mentioned as someone who influenced the decision to prefer the bid by German company ThyssenKrupp over a bid by a Korean company in the procurement of ships and submarines for the Israel Navy.

Five months ago, the probe of the procurement of naval vessels from Germany became a criminal investigation, code-named "File 3000". The investigation is into the process of buying three submarines, and four ships designated for protecting Israel's maritime gas installations, from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in Kiel. The company's representative in Israel, Michael (Miki) Ganor was represented by Adv. David Shimron, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cousin and personal attorney. Netanyahu himself is not a suspect in the affair, which was exposed by Channel 10 News reporter Raviv Drucker.

