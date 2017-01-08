search
Four killed in Jerusalem truck terror

Truck terror in Jerusalem Photo: Screenshot
8 Jan, 2017 14:21
Four people were killed and another 15 injured, several critically, when a truck rammed into crowds on Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv Promenade.

Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulances and para-medic personnel were on the scene within minutes to treat the casualties. The terrorist driving the truck was shot and killed by soldiers who were nearby.

MDA paramedic Chen Landy Sharon who attended the scene said, "There were injured strewn all over the lawn by the promenade while others were trapped under the wheels of the truck."

The Armon Hanatziv promenade in South Jerusalem is popular with tourists and sightseers because of its breathtaking view of the Old City and Judean Desert.

