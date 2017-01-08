Four killed in Jerusalem truck terror

Four people were killed and another 15 were injured, several critically, when a truck rammed into crowds on Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv Promenade. Witnesses said that the truck veered off the road and rammed into a crowd of young passengers who had just alighted from a bus.

Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulances and para-medic personnel were on the scene within minutes to treat the casualties. The terrorist driving the truck was shot and killed by soldiers who were nearby.

MDA paramedic Chen Landy Sharon who attended the scene said, "There were injured strewn all over the lawn by the promenade while others were trapped under the wheels of the truck."

The Armon Hanatziv promenade in South Jerusalem is popular with tourists and sightseers because of its breathtaking view of the Old City and Judean Desert.

