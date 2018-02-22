Four more arrested in Shikun & Binui Kenya bribery affair

The police continue to pursue the bribery investigation at Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN), controlled by Arison Investments, energetically. Investigators from the Israel Police Lahav 4333 fraud unit today detained for questioning four former senior managers at Shikun & Binui, on suspicion of having been involved in the affair of bribery of public officials in Kenya. Among the four is former CEO of the company Ofer Kotler, whose remand was extended this afternoon until Tuesday.

The allegation is that bribes were paid in return for promotion of construction projects in Kenya. The four people arrested today were in senior positions at Shikun & Binui until 2014. They were questioned for several hours.

Ofer Kotler's lawyers denied that he had any involvement in the affair, and said that he was not an officer of the relevant companies.

The four people arrested today join three suspects arrested on Tuesday in connection with the affair. The three are Yehuda Elimelech, who was CEO of BSI, a Shikun & Binui unit active in Kenya; his replacement Rony Paluch, and a third person by name of Alexander Yashish. The suspects deny the allegations.

