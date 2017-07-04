Urban renewal plan approved for Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has approved an urban renewal plan in the Beit Hakerem neighborhood in Jerusalem. The plan was drawn up by the Prus architectural firm and promoted by the Jerusalem municipality.

The plan includes the demolishing of four old residential buildings with 154 apartments. Residential buildings with a total of 401 apartments will be built in their place. The plan also includes construction of two kindergartens, an underground parking lot, and 70 more parking spaces as part of an enlargement of HaArazim Street.

The plan covers an 18-dunam (4.5-acre) site bordered by HaArazim Street on the south and Ish Shalom Road on the north. An open public space used as a public park is located northwest of the site.

"The plan fulfills the municipality's aims of adding housing units to old neighborhoods and upgrading public space," says Jerusalem District planner Shira Talmi. "The entire process is taking place in cooperation with neighborhood residents and the Jerusalem municipality."

Jerusalem has a considerable number of urban renewal projects in various stages, but few of them are being implemented. The strategic plan approved by the housing cabinet last year includes an important role for urban renewal. According to projections by the Planning Administration and the National Economic Council, urban renewal (demolishing old buildings and adding construction to others under National Outline Plan 38) will account for no less than 30% of all construction in the Jerusalem District in 2026-2030. The target for central Israel is much more ambitious; urban renewal in the Tel Aviv district will account for 60% of all construction in the district in 2026-2030.

