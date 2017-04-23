Fox to set up chain of Nike stores in Canada

Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning that an agreement was signed last week between its 90%-owned subsidiary Retailors and Nike Canada Corp. under which Nike awards Retailors a license to set up a chain of stores in Canada (apart from British Columbia) to sell Nike-brand footwear, clothing, and sports accessories.

The agreement is for seven years. Retailors will found a wholly-owned Canadian company under the name of Canco to operate the retail chain in Canada. Stores will open in accordance with an agreed business plan.

Fox-Wizel reported that Retailors would finance the launch of the new chain. The investment over the first three years of the license period is estimated at NIS 15 million.

