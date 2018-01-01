Free channels viewing rates up after Channel 2 split

Two months after Israeli television channel Channel 2 was split between Reshet and Keshet, the most prominent development so far has been the increase in viewing of the free-to-air broadcasting channels. In the first ten months of 2017, only two free-to-air commercial broadcast channels and one state broadcast channel operated. During that period, prime time viewing of cable and satellite television overtook viewing of the free-to-air broadcast channels for the first time: 50.6% to 49.4%. In November and December, when another free broadcast channel was added, viewing of the free-to-air broadcast channels spurted to 56.2%.

Keshet is now the leader among the free-to-air commercial channels with an average of 42.6% of viewers during prime time (8:00-11:00 PM), compared with 37.7% for Reshet and 19.7% for Channel 10, owing to its substantial advantage to date in viewing of the identical news broadcasts on Channel 12 and Channel 13.

