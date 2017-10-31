French provincial head: You don't need PM immunity law

Valerie Pecresse, president of Isle de France, the largest and most important of France's 18 provinces with 12 million residents, was in Israel for just over 48 hours, while everyone was busy discussing whether the bill banning investigations of a serving prime minister (the "French law") was good or bad for Israel. Pecresse is regarded as an expert on the clause in the French constitution that prevents a criminal investigation against the president of the republic. Like any politician, however, she expresses her opinion about the bill mainly by pointing an accusatory finger at political opponents.

"The French law is designed to achieve stability for the president of the republic," she told "Globes" in an interview, "but the entire system of government is different, and furthermore, I have realized that you have a lot of stability here, don't you? What do you need the French law for? The law is designed to make the president feel at ease when he's ruling the country.

RELATED ARTICLES Attorney General slams prime ministerial immunity bill

"Globes": But this law created difficulty for you during the last campaign. The leader of the Republican Party (Pecresse's party), Francois Fillon, was suspected of a number of family-based corrupt acts, and his rivals knew that they had to investigate these acts quickly; otherwise, doing it would become impossible if he was elected president. This law also had the effect of inflaming passions, and the result was mudslinging in all directions.

Pecresse: "Yes, that really was a problem, but the previous president, Francois Hollande (from the Socialist Party, T.S.) promised in his campaign that he would change this clause in the constitution. But that was a campaign promise, and what happened when he got elected? Where did all the promises go?"

Pecresse, 50, has been in her position since late 2015. Before that, she was Minister of Higher Education and Research and Minister of Budget in the Sarkozy government. Her province is the most prosperous in France and the second wealthiest on the European continent. She is a prominent and admired politician, and is said to have great ambitions. When Emmanuel Macron won the presidential elections, her name was mentioned as a candidate for prime minister under him, but Republican Party member Edouard Philippe was eventually appointed to the position. Her name is now being mentioned as likely to run for head of the rightwing conservative party in the next elections.

"I'm definitely not leaving my family political party," she responds when asked about it, "and furthermore, the people in my province have been disappointed by politicians who made promises to them and then moved on. I'm committed to staying in the job of Isle de France president, because that's what I promised the voters, and I have a lot to do and influence to exert."

The interview with Pecresse took place at the end of a busy visit to Israel, and a few hours after she met with a group of entrepreneurs and businesspeople on the Tel Aviv-Paris line in order to encourage Israeli tourism to France. She says that she is also considering the production of tourism materials in Hebrew, so that the Israel tourist will feel more at home.

"Israelis are an excellent target for us," she comments. "They are a group with strong consumption power. The Chinese, for example, are also coming in their masses, but their consumption culture is different. You are a topnotch audience that we want - you love wine and good food, and our area has to be capable of offering you high-class tourism."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017