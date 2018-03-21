From April all Ben Gurion airport taxis to take credit cards

Passengers taking taxis from Ben Gurion Airport will be able to pay by credit card, as well as with cash. This service is especially useful mostly for tourists and returning Israelis arriving without cash.

According to Israel Airports Authority figures, 40% of tourists arriving in Israel travel from Ben Gurion Airport by taxi. The service will become effective on April 22, 2018; the Airports Authority will obligate all taxis leaving Ben Gurion Airport to offer their passengers the option of paying through a credit clearance system. Passengers can choose whether to pay in cash or by credit card. What should be verified is that drivers fulfill their duty to charge for the journey according to the rates set by the Ministry of Transport; the passenger can choose to pay according to the meter or at the legal interurban rate. Tax drivers are legally entitled to additional fees for baggage, for example.

After the tender for taxis from Ben Gurion Airport was canceled, taxis of various stations operate there for the benefit of the passengers. In the "ordinary queue," passengers are charged full price according to the fee schedule, while taxis waiting on the third floor of the airport must offer passengers a 12% discount on the regular fare. Taxis ordered in advance by passengers also wait on this floor.

1.7 million passengers are expected to go on vacation during the Passover holiday, 17% more than last year. Israeli children go on school vacation tomorrow, and 65,000 passengers are projected to pass through Ben Gurion Airport, with the number later rising to a peak of 95,000. Depending on the load, passengers should prepare ahead of time by doing early check-in and stocking up on patience.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2018

