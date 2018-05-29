Frutarom profit surges ahead of IFF merger

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF), which is in the midst of being merged into US company IFF, today published its financial reports for the first quarter of 2018. Frutarom, which deals in raw materials and flavor essences for the food and beverage industry, posted a record $384.8 million in revenue in the first quarter, 27% more than in the corresponding quarter last year. Frutarom is managed by CEO Ori Yehudai. Sales of Frutarom's core activity jumped 29% to $365.7 million.

Frutarom's operating profit grew 38% to $62 million and its net profit was up 35% to a record $45.2 million.

Frutarom announced three weeks ago that it and IFF were planning to merge - a measure that will probably be completed within six months. IFF is acquiring Frutarom at a company value of $6.5 billion. The deal will be a reverse merger in which IFF will pay $71.19 in cash and 0.25 of its shares for each Frutarom share. A total of 18.6% of IFF's shares will be issued to Frutarom's shareholders. Following completion of the merger, IFF will list its shares for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), in addition to being listed on Nasdaq. The company also undertook to maintain Frutarom's local activity in the coming years.

The local capital market received the merger announcement with a notable lack of enthusiasm. Frutarom's share price went up 2.6% on May 7, the date of the merger announcement, but then dropped 4%, among other things because IFF's shares price plunged 7.5%. Frutarom's current market cap is NIS 20.3 billion ($5.7 billion).

Frutarom is currently active in 150 countries. It has 74 manufacturing plants, 93 research and development laboratories, 5,400 employees and 30,000 customers (12,000 of which it acquired from its 39 acquisitions over the past five years).

In a meeting with investors and analysts at the TASE two weeks ago, Yehudai said, "The merger is being contracted from a position of strength, not weakness. I am convinced that IFF decided to acquire Frutarom because of our high rates of internal growth and the successful acquisitions we have made in recent years, among other things. Incidentally, I believe that the acquisitions will continue in the coming years. We are combining two companies that complement each other. We chose IFF because they are a company that can contribute a lot to Frutarom, and we can of course contribute to them. We want to benefit from continued creation of value, so we chose a deal in shares and cash, not just cash. I am convinced that the shareholders will approve the deal."

Yehudai added, "IFF is a strong and stable global company. 70% of our customers are small and medium-sized customers, while most of IFF's customers are large global companies that are probably growing at a slower pace than that of our customers. There are many opportunities for taking advantage of the synergy and integration of flavor and health solutions. Growth in natural raw materials has accelerated over the past year, and I am sure that we will continue seeing growth of over 10% in this sector in the coming years. The companies also complement each other geographically and there is also a lot of connection on the technological side."

