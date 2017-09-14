Enzymotec resists Frutarom

CEO Ori Yehudai has recently been leading Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; Bulletin Board: FRUTF) in an unusual takeover of Israeli company Enzymotec Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENZY). Some capital market sources call this a hostile takeover, but Yehudai insists that it is not. In July and August, Frutarom bought a 7.6% stake in Enzymotec, a company dealing in nutritional ingredients and food supplements, and added 2.1% more a week later. Frutarom then increased its stake through an agreement with the hedge fund of billionaire John Paulson, who owned 18.4% of Enzymotec's shares.

Frutarom acquired 9.2% of Enzyomotec's shares from Paulson, giving it a holding of over 19% of Enzymotec's capital, for which it paid $42 million (an average share price of $9.61). At the same time, Frutarom announced that it would soon publish an offer to purchase all of Ezymotec's remaining shares at $11.50 per share, reflecting a $260 million value for the company. These aggressive measures pushed Enzymotec's share price up 70% during this period.

Among other things, Yehudai recently told "Globes," "It is unclear whether the current board of directors will be able to get the company going in a different direction," adding, "After we replace the board of directors, the company will begin moving in a different direction. In any case, our move will make us the biggest shareholder in the company, and we will have a significant influence on the company, and probably control of it, if all the shareholders accept our offer."

The Enzymotec board of directors is not sitting on its hands; it sent Yehudai a letter saying, among other things, "The board of directors of Enzymotec was disappointed to learn from your public announcements of Frutarom’s opportunistic intent to launch an offer for the shares of Enzymotec at a price of $11.50 per share. These announcements were not accompanied by any attempt to engage in a conversation or communication with the company or its management. The board was also taken aback by what we view as an inaccurate and gratuitously derogatory interview given by you to 'Globes' on August 24, 2017. We do, however, fully agree with your comment that '… this is a company with big potential.' A growth strategy is in place and is being executed to realize this potential… We do remain available at your convenience."

At the same time, the board of directors sent a letter to investors saying, "Enzymotec advises shareholders that they should not take any action at this time in response to Frutarom’s proposal and, even if a tender offer is launched, they should defer making a determination whether to accept or reject such tender offer until Enzymotec’s board of directors discloses its position with respect to the tender offer."

Frutarom has yet to publish its offer to purchase, but its path to the takeover of Enzymotec looks smooth, after it obtained agreement from Paulson's fund, which still owns 9.2% of Enzymotec, to accept the offer to purchase when it is made.

