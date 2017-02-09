search
GE Digital acquires Israeli startup Nurego

Mergers and acquisitions Photo: To Go
9 Feb, 2017 19:43
The Israeli company will help GE Digital accelerate industrial Internet of Things business models.

GE Digital has acquired Israeli monetization platform developer Nurego. The company with offices in Herzliya and Seattle, will help GE Digital accelerate industrial Internet of Things business models. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Nurego, which was founded in 2013, has had GE Digital as a major customer for the past two years. GE has been using Nurego’s monetization and business operations tool both internally and as a Predix microservice. GE’s Predix helps industrial companies develop, deploy and operate Industrial Internet applications from the edge to the cloud. Nurego makes it easy for companies to monetize their Predix-based Industrial Internet applications alongside their legacy products and businesses.

Nurego will continue to operate from its Israel office.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

