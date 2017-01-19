search
Front > News

Gal Gadot to star in Wix Super Bowl ad

Gal Gadot Photo: Reuters
19 Jan, 2017 13:15
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli actress is appearing in the ad for the Israeli DIY website company.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is starring in the Super Bowl ad of Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX). This will be the third straight year that the Israeli DIY website company has advertised during the American Football event. Last year, it cost $5 million for a 30-second spot during the NFL final. For Gadot, who has achieved international fame in her recent role as Wonder Woman, this is her first Super Bowl ad.

Wix, which paid $10 million for a 1 minute ad in 2015, has claimed in the past that the Super Bowl ads are part of its brand building campaign and that the investment is paid back within a few months.

This year's ad, which cost NIS 13 million to produce, was shot in Barcelona in December and also starred Jason Statham who appeared alongside her in the movie Fast and Furious.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Gal Gadot Photo: Reuters
Gal Gadot Photo: Reuters
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016