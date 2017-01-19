Gal Gadot to star in Wix Super Bowl ad

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is starring in the Super Bowl ad of Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX). This will be the third straight year that the Israeli DIY website company has advertised during the American Football event. Last year, it cost $5 million for a 30-second spot during the NFL final. For Gadot, who has achieved international fame in her recent role as Wonder Woman, this is her first Super Bowl ad.

Wix, which paid $10 million for a 1 minute ad in 2015, has claimed in the past that the Super Bowl ads are part of its brand building campaign and that the investment is paid back within a few months.

This year's ad, which cost NIS 13 million to produce, was shot in Barcelona in December and also starred Jason Statham who appeared alongside her in the movie Fast and Furious.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 19, 2017

