Game Point buys Israeli co Luck Genome

Dutch game developer GamePoint has acquired Israel's Luck Genome for $12.5 million. Luck Genome, which develops social casino games, was founded two years ago by CEO Guy Ezra and head of product Liat Adir, Head of Product, and has ten employees in its Tel Aviv offices. Following the acquisition, Luck Genome will retain its name and its development center in Tel Aviv and hire new employees.

Game Point is a leading digital casino player with more than 100 employees.

Luck Genome has developed the Slots Craze brand, which provides a platform for more than sixty social casino games and is considered one of the world's leading players in its field. The company is wholly owned by its founders.

Ezra said, "The Social Casino market is in a tremendous growth momentum, and joining GamePoint, which is a significant player in this field, is expected to help us in our global expansion efforts and the realization of our potential.The Social Casino market is being ruled by the large companies in the field, and in order to cope with them, resources are needed for small companies. Over the last two years, we have achieved stability, growth and profitability by optimizing the product and an accurate marketing strategy. But to achieve our ambitious goals we need more than that. GamePoint is a natural match to Luck Genome that complement each other."

