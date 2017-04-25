search
Front > News

Game Point buys Israeli co Luck Genome

Guy Ezra and Liat Adir Photo: PR
25 Apr, 2017 12:57
שלח תגובה במיילTali Tsipori

Dutch game developer GamePoint will pay $12.5 million for the social casino games company, which will become its Israel R&D center.

Dutch game developer GamePoint has acquired Israel's Luck Genome for $12.5 million. Luck Genome, which develops social casino games, was founded two years ago by CEO Guy Ezra and head of product Liat Adir, Head of Product, and has ten employees in its Tel Aviv offices. Following the acquisition, Luck Genome will retain its name and its development center in Tel Aviv and hire new employees.

Game Point is a leading digital casino player with more than 100 employees.

Luck Genome has developed the Slots Craze brand, which provides a platform for more than sixty social casino games and is considered one of the world's leading players in its field. The company is wholly owned by its founders.

Ezra said, "The Social Casino market is in a tremendous growth momentum, and joining GamePoint, which is a significant player in this field, is expected to help us in our global expansion efforts and the realization of our potential.The Social Casino market is being ruled by the large companies in the field, and in order to cope with them, resources are needed for small companies. Over the last two years, we have achieved stability, growth and profitability by optimizing the product and an accurate marketing strategy. But to achieve our ambitious goals we need more than that. GamePoint is a natural match to Luck Genome that complement each other."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Guy Ezra and Liat Adir Photo: PR
Guy Ezra and Liat Adir Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017