Gas supply to Ashelim approved

The Israel Natural Gas Authority has approved the supply of natural gas to two thermo-solar power stations under construction at Ashelim in the Negev. One of the stations, which is being built by BrightSource Energy and Alstom, is slated to begin operations in late 2017. Connecting to the electricity grid of the other power station, led by Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) in cooperation with the Noy fund and Spanish company TSK, is planned for July 2018.

Each of these power stations is designed to produce 110 megawatts of electricity out of a maximum capacity of 121 megawatts, and each occupies a 4,000-dunam (1,000-acre) site. The power stations are composed of 50,000 mirrors aimed at a central tank tower. The tower produces steam to drive a turbine. Connecting the plants to a gas supply is designed to enable them to produce electricity at night.

According to a Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources announcement, natural gas will not be used to produce more than 15% of the two plants' total capacity. In order to connect the plants to a supply of gas, a 32-kilometer pipeline was laid from Ramat Hovav to Ashelim, and pressure reduction and natural gas metering stations (PRMS) were built. The performance contractor for the project is Chemo Aharon, and the distribution franchise holder is Negev Natural Gas.

Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz said, "The project is another step towards implementation of our policy of promoting the deployment of natural gas in Israel, helping to develop the Negev, and diversifying sources of electricity production in Israel." Steinitz and Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources director general Shaul Meridor have undertaken on various occasions in recent months to expedite the absorption of gas in the economy, and to connect at least 100 more enterprises to natural gas in 2017.

