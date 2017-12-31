Gasoline prices in Israel to rise NIS 0.05 Sun night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.05 to NIS 6.19 on Sunday at midnight, January 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.20.

At the beginning of December gasoline prices rose NIS 0.08. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil on world markets, partly offset by the strengthening of the shekel.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.05 to NIS 5.29 on Sunday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.17.

