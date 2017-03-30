Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Saturday night

The maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall NIS 0.14 per liter (2.3%), from NIS 6.10 to NIS 5.96 on Saturday at midnight, April 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. There will be no change to the NIS 0.19 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

At the beginning of this month gasoline prices fell NIS 0.06. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.12 per liter, to NIS 5.09 on Saturday at midnight. There will be no change to the NIS 0.16 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

