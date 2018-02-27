Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Wed night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.12 to NIS 6.18 on Wednesday at midnight, March 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.20.

At the beginning of February gasoline prices rose NIS 0.11, having risen NIS 0.05 at the beginning of January and NIS 0.08 at the beginning of December. This is the first gasoline price fall in six months. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price fall is due to the fall of oil on world markets.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall NIS 0.11 to NIS 5.28 on Wednesday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.17.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018