Gasoline prices in Israel to rise 1.3% Thurs night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.08 (1.32%) to NIS 6.14 on Thursday at midnight, December 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will also remain NIS 0.20.

Last month prices remained unchanged but for the three consecutive months prior to that prices rose. Prices rose NIS 0.06 at the beginning of October after also rising NIS 0.06 at the beginning of September and NIS 0.18 at the beginning of August. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.06 to NIS 5.24 on Thursday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.17.

"Globes" revealed last week that the Israel Antitrust Authority is considering lifting government price supervision of gasoline prices.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017