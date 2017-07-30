Gasoline prices in Israel to rise 3% Mon night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.18 per liter (3.13%) from NIS 5.76 to NIS 5.94 on Monday at midnight, August 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. There will be no change to the NIS 0.19 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

At the beginning of July gasoline prices fell NIS 0.23 after falling NIS 0.03 at the beginning of June. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

The main reasons for this latest rise in prices are the rise in oil prices on global markets over the past month.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.16 per liter, to NIS 5.08 on Monday at midnight. There will be no change to the NIS 0.16 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017