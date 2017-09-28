Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.06 per liter (1%) from NIS 6.00 to NIS 6.06 on Saturday at midnight, October 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will rise from NIS 0.19 to NIS 0.20.

This is the third consecutive month that gasoline prices have risen in Israel. Prices rose NIS 0.06 at the beginning of September after rising NIS 0.18 at the beginning of August. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

The main reasons for this latest rise in prices are the rise in oil prices on global markets over the past month.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.05 per liter, to NIS 5.18 on Saturday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will rise from NIS 0.16 to NIS 0.17.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 28, 2017

