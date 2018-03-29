Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.17 to NIS 6.35 (a rise of 2.75%) on Saturday at midnight, April 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.20.

At the beginning of March gasoline prices fell NIS 0.12 per liter, after rising NIS 0.11 in February. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.15 to NIS 5.43 on Saturday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.17.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2018

