search
Front > News

Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sunday night

gasoline pumps
30 Apr, 2017 13:49
שלח תגובה במיילShira Karpick Sapir

The maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.06 per liter (1.01%), from NIS 5.96 to NIS 6.02.

The maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.06 per liter (1.01%), from NIS 5.96 to NIS 6.02 on Sunday at midnight, May 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. There will be no change to the NIS 0.19 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

At the beginning of this month gasoline prices fell NIS 0.16 after falling NIS 0.06 in March. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.06 per liter, to NIS 5.15 on Sunday at midnight. There will be no change to the NIS 0.16 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
gasoline pumps
gasoline pumps
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017