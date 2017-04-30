Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sunday night

The maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise NIS 0.06 per liter (1.01%), from NIS 5.96 to NIS 6.02 on Sunday at midnight, May 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. There will be no change to the NIS 0.19 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

RELATED ARTICLES Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Saturday night

At the beginning of this month gasoline prices fell NIS 0.16 after falling NIS 0.06 in March. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.06 per liter, to NIS 5.15 on Sunday at midnight. There will be no change to the NIS 0.16 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017