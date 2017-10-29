Gasoline prices in Israel to stay unchanged in Nov

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will remain unchanged at NIS 6.06 on Tuesday at midnight, November 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will also remain NIS 0.20.

RELATED ARTICLES Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Sat night

This ends three consecutive months in which gasoline prices have risen in Israel. Prices rose NIS 0.06 at the beginning of October after also rising NIS 0.06 at the beginning of September and NIS 0.18 at the beginning of August. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will remain at NIS 5.18 on Tuesday at midnight. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.17.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017