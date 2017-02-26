Gasoline prices to fall in Israel Tue night

The maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall NIS 0.06 per liter (0.97%), from NIS 6.16 to NIS 6.10 on Tuesday at midnight, March 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources has announced. There will be no change to the NIS 0.19 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

At the beginning of this month gasoline prices were unchanged after rising NIS 0.20 at the beginning of January. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.05 per liter, to NIS 5.21 on Tuesday at midnight. There will be no change to the NIS 0.16 charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2017

