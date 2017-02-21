Gauzy teams with Mercedes on window messages

Israeli LCG (Liquid Crystal Glass) developer Gauzy is collaborating with German automaker Daimler, the manufacturer of Mercedes cars, for transparent displays on vehicle windows. Smart glass developer Gauzy unveiled an advanced technology method to communicate location and time based messages on a car window at AutoBahn Expo Day in Stuttgart, Germany last week.

In this partnership with Daimler, Gauzy has created the first ever Dark RetroFit LC film for the automotive industry, which culminates in the projection of LCG used to create transparent displays on car windows. LCG enables car windows to switch from opaque to transparent on demand. When windows are opaque, videos and images are projected onto them in HD quality. When the engine starts, the windows become transparent and drive ready. This development is the first of its kind and revolutionizes the capabilities of the advertising world.

Gauzy was one of 13 companies given the opportunity to participate in the StartUp AutoBahn accelerator and work with large OEM’s for 100 days to develop groundbreaking automotive technology, which will be implemented in serial production by companies like Mercedes Benz.

The Startup AutoBahn Accelerator was launched in June 2016, when Gauzy CEO Eyal Peso, gave the keynote speech on selection day. Of the 13 startups selected from 300, six startups were Israeli based companies, and Gauzy was the only one to be preselected having working with Daimler for over three years. The event in Stuttgart last week was the AutoBahn Expo Day, where all 13 startups had the opportunity to showcase their projects in front of over 1,200 people, including Daimler’s Board, and other world leading OEM’s. The LCG projection prototype presented by Gauzy, developed with the help of Daimler, drew considerable attention at the event. Based on the presented prototype, which was on a Smart Fortwo’s windows, Daimler will send a few hundred cars to cities worldwide, in order to use this new technology for utilizing existing car windows to communicate messages in a smart way. Because Gauzy’s controller includes Wifi, location and time based messages will communicate strategic and targeted content, much like Facebook and Google already do. . Gauzy’s liquid crystal films have a unique LC morphology, which provides a premium screening surface, characterized by HD images, with wide viewing angles and limited image distortion. The custom made automotive grade controller works off the car’s battery, and enables the smart glass to switch from opaque for high quality projection to transparent, making car windows drive ready when the car turns on. When the glass is transparent, there is minimal haze making viewing clean and clear.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017