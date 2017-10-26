German co Tentamus buys Israel's Analyst Research Labs

The Analyst Research Laboratories chain, which performs chemical analysis for the pharma industry and has 27 employees in Ness Ziona, has been sold to analytics laboratories holding group Tentamus, sources inform "Globes." Analyst Research Laboratories was founded in 1999 by Prof. Haim Schlesinger, who previously founded other companies doing laboratory testing for the agricultural and food industry. Schlesinger was also one of the three founders of NeuroDerm(Nasdaq:NDRM), which developed a new formulation for drugs for treating Parkinson's Disease. NeuroDerm was recently sold to Mitsubishi Tanabe for $1.1 billion. The price for Analyst Research Laboratories is believed to be in the tens of millions of dollars. Schlesinger, who had a stake of less than 1% in NeuroDerm when it was sold, owns all of Analyst Research Laboratories.

Analyst Research Laboratories is an infrastructure company that provides services to drug development and medical equipment companies. The importance of these companies was discussed by a panel of public company managers at the IATI-Biomed Conference conducted several months ago in Tel Aviv. The infrastructure companies market has recently become lively, as can be seen, for example, by the agreement for a cooperative venture signed by Smart Assays Biotechnologies with international pharmaceutical analysis company Aptuit and the independent activity of Nextar Chempharma Solutions, among other things in the medical cannabis field.

"I sold Analyst Research Laboratories to a German company that owns 40 laboratories. They operated mainly in analysis for food but they decided to get into the pharma sector, and at the same time as acquiring Analyst Research Laboratories, they bought seven more pharma laboratories around the world. They are hardly intervening in management at all, and most of our employees are staying. At the same time, they have funded our expansion to a laboratory with 1,200 square meters in Ness Ziona," Schlesinger explained.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 26, 2017

