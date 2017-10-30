German co Continental seen buying Israel's Argus Cyber Security

Israeli startup Argus Cyber Security, which was founded by graduates of IDF signals intelligence unit 8200, is about to be sold to a global player in the automotive market for about $400 million, sources inform "Globes". The company provides cyber security solutions for vehicles, a field that has attracted considerable attention because of the forecasts of the spread of autonomous vehicles in the coming decades.

According to automotive industry sources, one of the main candidates to buy Argus is German company Continental, an international vehicle parts supplier, and a leader in smart vehicle technology. In March this year, "Globes" marked Argus as a candidate for a mega-deal, with great interest in the automotive industry in acquiring the company.

Continental, which had sales of $40 billion last year, has carried out several acquisitions of startup companies specializing in smart vehicle technology in recent years, and it has its own venture capital fund.

Argus and Continental have collaborated for some time, through Continental subsidiary Elektrobit. The two companies recently announced expansion of their joint vehicle cyber product range into chips that will enable vehicle manufacturers to update software and download data from vehicles wirelessly.

Argus already offers an "end-to-end" security solution, partly based on Argus's technology.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 30, 2017

