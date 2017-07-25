Gett launches shuttle, shared ride services

Israeli taxi hailing app Gett (formerly GetTaxi) is getting in on the ridesharing act and launching its Gett Together service in Israel. The new service will allow ridesharing by many passengers in large vehicles and minibuses on set routes mainly for businesses to the place of employment as well as municipalities, government offices etc.

The service will be operated by an app linking passengers with the driver which allows collection within five minutes on set routes, reserving seats in advance in the vehicle, selecting where to be picked up and dropped off, payment by credit card, tracking the driver in real-time, as in Gett's taxi services.

Gett Together won't charge passengers but collect payment directly from employers or institutions as part of long-term agreements. The business model will be similar to the pricing of taxi fares for businesses. Businesses can pay in two different ways: a set payment for a number of passengers defined ahead of time; or payment per individual journey. Gett says that it hopes to take maximum advantage of vehicles by connecting different employers who will pool the vehicles for joint rides – thus employees from different companies will ride together in the same vehicles on the same routes.

Gett is already in talks with several large companies on this matter. The service will operate using two formats. Shuttle - One pick up point and many dropping off points, a service suitable for large events or connecting a railway station with business centers. Routes - A service route with pickups and drop-offs along the route (similar to a bus route or shared taxi route).

Gett Israel CEO Mark Oun said, "This new product is one more step in Gett's vision to contribute towards cutting congestion on roads and greater mobility in cities. Much research shows that transport is the second most important factor after salaries influencing decision making about new jobs or remaining in a job. Therefore, this solution is vital and necessary for business wanting to remain attractive. We expect this new service to be in major demand by employers."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017