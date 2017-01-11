Gett to deliver post office registered mail

Cooperation between Israeli Postal Company and Gett (formerly GetTaxi) will make it possible to order delivery of and receive registered packages and items from postal branches through the Gett app within 30 minutes. Gett will deliver items of up to two kilograms using taxis, motor scooters, and electric bicycles.

The new service will be called Gett Delivery. It will initially be operated as a pilot in Tel Aviv from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sundays through Thursdays, and will later be expanded to other areas. The price of delivery will be NIS 35 within a radius of four kilometers.

When a customer receives notice from the post office that a registered package or postal item has reached the postal branch, he can have the item delivered by a Gett Delivery employee to his doorstep or any other location within 30 minutes.

The message sent from the postal branch will have a link to the Gett app. Clicking on the link will access a Gett Post page with the particulars of the package. The customer can click on the "order package" button, and the package will be sent to him. Customers ordering the delivery service will pay for it within the app, and will be able to track the progress of delivery, including particulars of the delivery person, such as his name, contact telephone number, and precise location.

Postal Company CEO Dani Goldshtein said, "We have taken a number of measures over the past year aimed at shortening the waiting times at branches and improving the service experience for our customers. As part of these efforts, we have combined forces with Gett in order to offer additional services to our customers and enable them to choose where to receive the packages they have ordered without coming to the branches. This is the Postal Company's first endeavor in impulse delivery, a growing sector worldwide. Combining forces with a brand like Gett will enable us to offer a new and different experience to Postal Company customers."

Gett Israel CEO Mark Oun said, "Since Gett Delivery was launched in 2015, offering delivery of packages and documents at the push of a button, thousands of customers have used the service. Nearly 10,000 deliveries were completed in December. The time from the order to completion of the delivery averages 26 minutes. The most common item delivered is keys."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 11, 2017

