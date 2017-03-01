Gili May appointed BBDO IM CEO

The Gitam BBDO group has filled one of its strategic slots. Gili May, 34, who was chief of staff of the Prime Minister's Office's director general bureau for the past three years, will be the next head of BBDO Issue Management (IM) unit, Gitam BBDO's strategic consultation company. He will replace Asaf Azulay, who was recently appointed head of Bank Hapoalim's (TASE: POLI) marketing unit.

The IM unit has a relatively low media profile, and its executives are in no hurry to gain media exposure, but its long arms reach strategic customers in the market, politics, and media. The company is closely identified with Moshe Teumim, its founder, and experience shows that the CEO position is usually a springboard to bigger things.

For example, former CEO and Teumim protege Ido Har Tuv was later appointed CEO of the entire Gitam BBDO group. Azulay, his replacement as CEO, is going to work at Bank Hapoalim, an anchor customer of the advertising firm and the entire group.

A significant proportion of IM's work requires political savvy, including both politicians and organizations. Despite his young age, May has a great deal of experience in the Prime Minister's Office under both current director general Eli Groner and former director general Harel Locker. He worked there with government ministers and ministries, Israeli and international companies, and led international economic promotion campaigns for Israel.

May is also a former Ministry of the Economy and Industry director general bureau chief of staff and government food committee coordinator, and was a member of the team for establishing fintech R&D centers in Israel. He also served as a parliamentary advisor to MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) and late MK Nadia Hilou.

"Gili brings with him the knowledge, experience, and talent necessary for heading Israel's leading strategic consultation company," Har Tuv said today. "I'm confident that the experience he has accumulated in his work at the side of Israeli and international economic leaders, combined with his understanding of the complexity of companies and enterprises in the new era, will bring IM to new heights. Together with a trained and experienced team headed by company chairman Moshe Teumim, I have no doubt that IM will continue to lead in strategic consultation, and I welcome Gili into the Gitam family."

Teumim founded BBDO IM as a company providing strategic consultation and management for the public theater for companies and enterprises in Israel and worldwide. Teumim still advises many economic leaders and public personalities. The company also manages marketing projects. Its customers include Bank Hapoalim, Mobileye(NYSE: MBLY), Cisco Systems, Keter, Tnuva Food Industries Ltd., Gett, Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Israel Export and the International Cooperation Institute.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017