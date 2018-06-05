Giuliani: Palestinians must stop terror if they want a deal

At the King David Hotel in Jerusalem yesterday, following an hour-long pointed and wide-ranging talk with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lawyer and close friend of US President Donald Trump, Giuliani pulls out a cigar to emphasize his opinion of the criminal investigation against another good friend of his - israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Giuliani was mayor of New York in 1994-2001. His term is remembered for his uncompromising war against crime that aroused criticism of his aggressive attitude towards homeless people. He is also remembered his actions following the Twin Towers disaster, which made him an international star, among other things because of the leadership crisis, or at least the appearance of one, of then-President George W. Bush.

Giuliani is currently the lawyer and confidant of the world's most powerful man - a man who stops at nothing and is willing to dirty his hands on behalf of his boss in the White House.

"I have no government role today, so I have no problem. They held a big birthday party for me a few days ago (Giuliani celebrated his 74th birthday on May 28). I know all of the cigar makers, so no one will get mad if the cigar I'm holding here isn't one of theirs."

"Globes": Do you think there is a witch hunt against Netanyahu?

Giuliani: "I don't know about everything they're investigating there, but the part about the cigars is really infuriating. As it happens, I really like cigars, and I'm sure that I also once sat down to smoke a cigar with Bibi. Actually, you're robbing me of my cigar-smoking time."

Are you aware that this is spin? There are investigations that don't concern cigars and there are other matters on the agenda.

"Do they have this on tape? Did anyone see the evidence? I haven't seen the recordings, and if this was leaked, I doubt that until I see it. Meanwhile, I haven't seen anything."

The strategy: Attack Hilary

In April, Giuliani joined Trump's legal team. Together with Advocate Jay Sekulow, appointed a month earlier, Trump's personal legal team's strategy is clear and unconcealed. Every question is rebuffed with an answer about Hilary Clinton. Former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump fired in early 2017, is a big crook and special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is filing an indictment today against former members of Trump's campaign team, is a little crook. They are both friends of the Democrats and are surrounded by people who are friends of Hilary Clinton. She? She should have been sent to prison long ago. Were Giuliani Attorney General instead of Jeff Sessions, it might have happened.

Giuliani, who was a guest on a morning political program on ABC last Sunday, said that Trump had the option of issuing a presidential pardon to himself, if the conditions were right. He set the television networks and social networks alight with his bombastic statement. 24 hours later, he met us for an interview ahead of tomorrow's "Globes" Capital Market Conference, at which Giuliani will be the keynote speaker.

Just like his client in the White House, Giuliani is unapologetic, uncompromising, and aggressive. "I'm in Israel until Sunday, he says. "Then I'll visit our new embassy in Jerusalem and I'll see all of our happy employees there. I'll have dinner with our ambassador, David Friedman, who is a close friend."

Were they glad in Washington about the embassy being moved?

"The president was surprised and glad that there wasn't as much violence and controversy as people thought there would be. It was a difficult decision to make. If you look at the period before the decision and in retrospect, it was a wise decision, and this is the reason why Trump is a great leader. I wish I had been present at the embassy moving event. My partner in representing Trump, Jay Sekulow, attended the event. He's Jewish and worked for many years with the evangelist community in the US, who are the biggest supporters of Israel. My Jewish friends in New York tell me that evangelists support Israel even more than the American Jewish community."

Many people in Israel do not understand Trump

"Trump is the best friend that Israel has ever had. I used to think that only Presidents Reagan and Bush were good friends of Israel. Obama was not a good friend and Clinton was OK. But Trump is making decisions that no one before him had the guts to make. The US Congress passed a law ordering that the embassy be moved to Jerusalem and it never happened. All of Trump's predecessors made promises that they didn't keep."

Weren't you afraid that moving the embassy would affect your relations with the Palestinian Authority?

"Trump's relationship with the Palestinians is different than what has historically been. It's not that he doesn't want to see them live in peace and do well, but he feels that the first and main step must be done by them. They got to cut out the terrorism. They have to stop training people to kill, and they have to stop killing Christians and Jews.

"How can you make peace with a country that wants to harbor terrorists. I've never seen such a policy. Clinton's policy, which has actually never been carried out to this day, was completely unwise and empowered Arafat. He was a murderer and a crook who took money intended for his people for himself. He was a bad man. Clinton went out of his way to get somewhere with him just to win a Nobel Peace Prize. He distorted things for that. Arafat simply didn't want peace; what interested him was getting more money."

Have you seen the peace plan that the president's advisors, Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner, are preparing? Why is the White House still promoting such a plan when there is no one to talk to? People in Israel are saying the same thing about Mahmoud Abbas that you are saying about Arafat - that he cannot be trusted.

"I've seen the plan. Theoretically it makes the whole sense in the world. Practically, who knows? They can't be trusted, but I'm the one who advised the president about the plan concerning the Palestinians. I am much more of a hardliner because of my position on terorism which goes back to the 70s when I worked on indictments against the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). I have seen all these plans go nowhere.

"It a hard thing to say, but the focus should be that the change has to come from the Palestinian side. The Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and Fatah are the ones who have to cut out terrorism, because if they want to engage in terrorism, they should not become a state. The US has no need for the establishment of another terrorist country."

You are much less optimistic than the president, who claims that a deal can be made.

"I'm not in the middle of this so I wouldn't know if it can be done or not. My caution would be that a deal should be made only if there is a material change within the Palestinian Authority and they forego terrorism. That was what Clinton did right. The IRA was a terrorist group and today, it's a small faction."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 5, 2018

