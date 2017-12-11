Givatayim urban renewal project approved

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission has approved an urban renewal plan in the Histradrut area in Givatayim. The area is currently occupied by 40 2-4 storey buildings with a total of 914 housing units. Under the now-approved plan, some of the old buildings in the center of the plan's area will be converted to public buildings, to be surrounded by 18 25-35-storey residential buildings containing 2,600 housing units.

20% of the housing units in the plan will be reserved for small apartments with up to 63 square meters, 40% will be apartments with 100 square meters, and the area of the remaining apartments will be determined by the party requesting the building permit. The Givatayim municipality is promoting the plan. The plan is for the area as a whole, but the area is composed of 11 small areas, and the planned construction will be carried out separately for each of them by developers who have already reached preliminary agreements with the residents of the areas. Architects Ruti Hershkovic and Amnon Bar Or designed the plan.

The public buildings in the plan will be used for kindergartens, daycare and community centers, protected housing, and student dormitories. On the lower floors of the residential buildings facing Histadrut Street, public space will be allocated to help the local authorities provide a solution for neighborhood public needs, such as kindergartens, daycare centers, Ministry of Health infant care clinics (Tipat Halav), and other public uses.

The plan will occupy 100 dunam (25 acres) between Aluf Sadeh Road on the south and Hama'avak Street on the west. It borders the recently-approved plan for the Kurazin area, which is a future business hub for the city of Givatayim. The plan is also located close to two planned light railway stations of the: one for the purple line, which will run along Aluf Sadeh Road next to the southern part of the plan, and the yellow line, which will run close to the north of the plan along Yitzhak Rabin Road.

Planning Administration Tel Aviv District head Naomi Angel said today, "This plan is part of a general urban renewal measure in Givatayim. In addition to increasing the supply of housing units, the plan provides a solution for the needs of the entire city: schools, kindergartens, cultural and community buildings, a municipal park, and affordable housing."

