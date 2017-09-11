Glispa acquires Israeli ad tech co justAd

Berlin-based mobile adtech company Glispa Global Group today announced that it has acquired Israeli startup justAd, a creative tech platform that allows brands and agencies to easily create, serve and analyze interactive ads. The Tel Aviv based company's platform boosts ad results by allowing the creation of dynamic, interactive creatives at scale. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Over the past year, justAd’s main business was in the playable ads arena, where most of biggest games and brands participated in its beta offering. A market veteran, most blue-chip brands have run campaigns with justAd on a global scale. “

Glispa CEO Itamar Benedy said, "Playable and interactive ads hold a huge amount of promise, but the technical difficulty involved creating them has limited their use so far. justAd’s solution solves this problem, and democratizes this technology for brands of all sizes. This acquisition represents one more step on our way to building a more comprehensive solution for our clients, and is a real game changer."

justAd was founded in 2008, by CEO Yariv Erel and Shahar Talmi and has raised $5 million to date.

Erel said, "I would like to thank all of our loyal customers that are working with us for such long time. We are extremely excited to join the great team at Glispa, with significantly more resources then we had until now. This deal will allow us to take our platform to a whole new level, with much more innovation in it."

Mobile ad tech company Glispa was acquired by Teddy Sagi's Market Tech Holdings for €32 million in 2015. Since then Glispa has made five acquisitions, including justAd, as part of its growth strategy.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 11, 2017

