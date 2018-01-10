"Globes" Israel Business Conference underway

The annual "Globes" Israel Business Conference opened this morning at the Binyanei Hauma convention center in Jerusalem. Over 100 speakers will address the conference on economic and social issues of the day, such as the crisis at Teva, Bitcoin fever, long-term planning for Israel, business regulation and responsibility.

On the first day, the conference hosts President Reuven Rivlin and Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, as well as all of the regulators in the Israeli economy, the minister of economy and industry, the minister of education, and the chairman of the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel).

Governor of the Bank of Israel Karnit Flug is due to speak on the second day of the conference, as is Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, who is responsible for liaison between the government of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, and international organizations, diplomats, and the Palestinian Authority. There will be a special lecture by Paul Misener, Amazon.com’s Vice President for Global Innovation Policy and Communication, who will also answer questions from the audience. An interactive event with the audience will also take place featuring a panel of speakers who have made breakthroughs.

The second day will close with a session on Israel's legal system with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, State Attorney Shai Nitzan, and Minister of Justice of Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 10, 2018

