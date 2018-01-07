GlucoMe wins Indian deal for diabetes home-care kit

Israeli diabetes home-care kit developer GlucoMe has signs a strategic agreement with Apollo Sugar, Apollo Hospitals Group’s nationwide chain of diabetes clinics in India. Apollo Sugar, has already begun integrating the GlucoMe digital diabetes care solution into its recently launched national diabetes home-care program.

Yarkona-based GlucoMe reports that hundreds of thousands of Apollo Sugar Clinic patients will receive a “Diabetes Home-Care Kit” that includes GlucoMe’s wireless blood glucose monitor. The kit provides real-time data to both patient and medical professionals as well as continuous communication between the clinic and its patients. The digital diabetes platform optimizes treatment plans in real time thus significantly improving patients' results.

“For the first time in India, the diabetes clinic is walking into someone’s house,” said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo Sugar Clinics CEO Gagan Bhalla said, “Diabetes is an enormous health problem challenging India’s population and economy. Our goal in treating the diabetes pandemic is to achieve efficient management of the condition to result in significant improvement in overall patient health and reduce diabetes complications. We are thrilled to be introducing the GlucoMe platform in India and anticipate this to be a successful and long-term partnership.”

GlucoMe CEO Yiftah Ben-Aharon said, “Apollo Sugar’s advanced ‘in-clinic and beyond’ approach to managing diabetes promises successful nationwide implementation of the GlucoMe solution. We look forward to a productive partnership that will benefit thousands of diabetes patients and clinics across India."

The GlucoMe solution simplifies diabetes management and lessens the burden of diabetes monitoring for medical teams and patients. It makes it easier for diabetes clinics to provide more efficient and when necessary, immediate care, by enabling digital and/or face-to-face intervention for the right patients at the right time, based on real-time information, timely alerts and continuous communication. For patients, it reinforces self-care behavior, with less overhead and greater insights.

India has been described as the diabetes capital of the world. More than 69 million people, or 8.7 % of the adult population in India, are living with diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, 79.4 million people in India will have diabetes by 2030.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018