Golan Telecom unveils NIS 29 monthly plan

The shock waves from the entry into the mobile telephony market by Xfone, owned by businessperson Hezi Bezalel, are continuing. Almost all of the existing players have responded. Today, it was Golan Telecom Ltd.'s turn - the company launched an aggressive bargain campaign aimed at maintaining its position as the player with the most attractive prices in the market. Starting tomorrow, Golan Telecom is offering a mobile package with unlimited gigabytes for two years at NIS 29 a month.

Golan Telecom's offer follows the entry of We4G, when it turned out that quite a few of Golan Telecom's customers had switched to the new operator. The bargains launched by HOT Mobile Ltd. and 012 Mobile have also shaken up the market; it can already be stated with certainty that as of now, the entry of We4G has generated and enhanced competition in the market.

Golan Telecom's bargain is different from those of 012 Mobile and the others, because it does not restrict the consumption of gigabytes in the package. There is probably some kind of restriction in the small print in order to prevent malicious abuse of the package, but in general, the vast majority of customers will not take advantage of the package, just as they do not fully utilize 70-gigabyte and 100-gigabyte packages. The bargain is available to new subscribers until May 6, 2018.

Golan Telecom chairperson and CEO Gil Sharon said, "Golan Telecom was the first company to lead the Israeli mobile telephony revolution. We made it our aim to become the most worthwhile low-cost company in Israel, and we are therefore breaking the mobile phone market again with a package never before seen anywhere in the world. Everything is included without conditions or restrictions at a fixed price for two years. Golan Telecom was founded as Israel's low-cost mobile phone company, and will remain just that. A wise consumer will choose Golan Telecom, so that he gets the same service for less money and with no restrictions."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2018

