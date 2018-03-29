Google Maps launches Hebrew version

Google's web mapping service Google Maps is now fully supported in Hebrew. Yesterday Google announced that it was launching the service in 39 additional languages including Hebrew. Google Maps is now fully available on both mobile apps and web browsers.

To date the service had been supported in Hebrew within Israel by displaying the names of locations on maps in Hebrew. Now the entire service is available in Hebrew including major locations worldwide, if the user so requires.

In February Google added 18 languages to its Google Assistant service including Arabic. Hebrew has yet to be launched.

The 29 new languages added to Google Maps yesterday are spoken by 1.25 billion people worldwide and include Afrikaans, Danish, Finnish, Indonesian, Persian and Turkish.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2018

