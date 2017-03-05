Government sets 2017-2018 targets

The government is publishing a book containing its work plans for 2017-2018. The book specifies the work plans of all of the government ministries, except for the Ministries of Defense, Strategic Affairs, and Intelligence and Atomic Energy, and the various support units for the coming years, after the cabinet approved the transition to a two-year budget. In addition, the book lists for the first time the governmental databases that will be made accessible to the public during the year, and the projected date on which they will become available.

The "Book of Work Plans" for government ministries was first published in 2011. It is the product of the planning process that takes place for every budget. The book individually specifies the goals and targets of each ministry for the coming budget period, and itemizes the actions that each ministry must take for this purpose. Two quantifiable measures are used to facilitate the process of rating the ministries' performance. This year, the book includes overall plans for the next two years in the framework of the transition to a two-year budget.

"Thanks to the decision on a two-year budget for Israel, the ministries' work this featured budget certainty," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his comments appearing at the beginning of the book. "The result is an ability to engage in long-term planning, which is expected to improve both performance and the results achieved. This is further proof of the economic and social benefit of this budget."

"Each year, we are extending the incidence of the principles of responsibility and transparency in the work plans of the government ministries," Netanyahu added. "We will therefore publish at the end of 2017 the results concerning meeting the targets and the measures listed in the government 'Book of Work Plans.' I am confident that this measure will help expedite policy implementation, simplify work processes, and achieve the desired results."

In the introduction to the book, Prime Minister's Office director general Eli Groner also praised the transition to a two-year budget, and stressed the advantages of this transition. "For the first time, the government ministries have been instructed to write a two-year plan, with more correct investment of management and time inputs," he wrote. "Now that the government bureaucracy in passing the state budget every year has been eliminated, the government ministries can concentrate on the targets and challenges facing them."

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon added, "In this budget, we have continued to breach the basic conventions that have guided the Israeli economy for years. In order to increase the people's welfare, and especially in order to help the economically disadvantaged, we have increase public spending, and have focused on increasing civilian spending and the budget for the social ministries."

