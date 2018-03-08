Gov't sector pay rising 4 times faster than average pay

Salaries of government workers in Israel are rising much faster than in the private sector and the entire economy, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Finance's wage and labor agreements department.

The 2016 public sector wages report states that the average gross salary of a government sector employee was NIS 15,772 per month compared with NIS 10,893 in 2007 - a nominal rise of 44.6% and real rise of 22.9%. Over the same period, the average salary in the overall Israeli economy grew 25% in nominal terms and just 6% in real terms from NIS 7,800 in 2007 to NIS 9,743 in 2016. This latter figure includes salaries in the government sector so that the overall differential is even greater.

The report notes that salaries in the unionized government sector include cost-of-living pay rises, rises for seniority, rises for completing study courses and more.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2018

