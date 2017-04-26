Tender issued for 2,500 Rishon homes in Tzrifin

Five buyer fixed price tenders were closed and published today by the Ministry of Construction and Housing: in Rishon Lezion, Beer Sheva, Netanya, Sakhnin, and Givat Olga. A total of 2,883 housing units will be constructed in the framework of these tenders. The largest of the tenders is for 2,510 housing units in the Hanarkisim neighborhood in Rishon Lezion, 75% of which, 1,882, are for those eligible for the buyer fixed price program. The contractors and developers in the Rishon Lezion tender are entitled to sell 25% of the apartments in the tender on the open market, while the rest are strictly for buyer fixed price purchasers. The project is on the site of the evacuated Tzrifin army base. The tender includes 22 different sites, for all of which winners have been announced. According to the tender results, an 85-square meter apartment will be priced starting at NIS 990,000 to those eligible, a 100-square meter apartment will be priced starting at NIS 1.15 million, and a 120-square meter apartment will be priced starting at NIS 1.36 million. The price includes VAT, and the space includes balconies, storage space, and parking. According to figures from the Ministry of Finance and the Israel Land Authority (ILA), the price reflects a 24% discount on the market price for similar apartments in the area.

Another buyer fixed price tender was closed in Beer Sheva. 1,472 housing units were offered on 13 sites, but there were no bids for five of the sites zoned for 435 housing units. According to the tender results, 1,037 housing units will be built in the neighborhood, 33% of which can be sold on the open market, while the other 695 housing units are reserved for purchasers with buyer fixed price eligibility. According to the tender results, an 85-square meter apartment will be priced from NIS 667,900, a 100-square meter apartment will be priced from NIS 844,400, and a 120-square meter apartment will be priced from NIS 915,000.

In the buyer fixed price tender in Netanya, only two of the three sites offered in the tender were successfully marketed. The winners are entitled to sell 17 of the 166 units in the tender, 10% on the open market, while 149 units are reserved for purchasers with buyer fixed price eligibility. In this tender, there were no offers for a site with 210 housing units.

According to the results of the Netanya tender, an 85-square meter apartment will be priced from NIS 1.02 million, a 100-square meter apartment will be priced from NIS 1.18 million, and a 120-square meter apartment will be priced from 1.39 million. According to figures from the Ministry of Finance and the ILA, these prices reflect a 22% discount on the price of similar apartments in the area.

The third tender closed, located in Sakhnin, included two sites zoned for construction of 100 discount apartments. 85-square meter apartments will be priced starting at NIS 412,411, 100-square meter apartments will be priced starting at NIS 487,876, and 120-square meter apartments will be priced at NIS 538,186. The tender results reflect a 42% discount on the price of similar apartments in the area. The neighborhood in which the discount apartments will be constructed is located in the southwestern part of the town.

Another buyer fixed price tender closed was on a lot in Givat Olga zoned for construction of 47 discount housing units. Laniv Engineering won this tender. 85-square meter apartments in the tender will be marketed starting at NIS 816,197, 100-square meter apartments will be marketed starting at NIS 947,278, and 120 square meter apartments will be marketed starting at NIS 1.12 million. The prices in the tender reflect a 28% discount on the prices of similar apartments in the area. The project is located on Menachem Begin Boulevard in Givat Olga.

Figures for buyer fixed price tenders compiled by "Globes" show that tenders for construction of 33,000 housing units have been successfully closed to date. Adding target price tenders brings the total of discounted housing units to 34,600.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017