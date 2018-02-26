Gov't to cut public transport fares 40%

The government plans lowering public transport fares on inter-urban routes by 40% in 2018. The planned cut was announced yesterday as part of the government ministries work plan for 2018.

Next month the Ministry of Finance prices committee is expected to approve the expansion of public transport reform to include inter-city travel. These reforms will mean that daily and monthly tickets will be available for travel on inter-urban routes on buses and trains and follow-on travel within cities. Daily and monthly tickets will also be available for unrestricted travel throughout the country.

IBI chief economist Rafi Gozlan told "Globes," "It's true that there is a 40% cut and even more in public transport fares in the Ministry of Transport's plan when travelling from the periphery to the center but on the other hand at least 50% of public transport journeys are within cities and not between cities and those won't be cut."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2018

