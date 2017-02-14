search
HBO teams with Yes on Israeli content

HBO
14 Feb, 2017 18:03
The two companies will produce Hebrew dramas, comedies, and documentaries for worldwide distribution.

US television company HBO will cooperate with DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (YES) on developing content. The Israeli satellite company today announced its cooperation with HBO in developing Israeli content for worldwide distribution.

Cooperation will get underway in the coming months, including joint production of Hebrew-language dramas, comedies, and documentary films.

