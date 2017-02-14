HBO teams with Yes on Israeli content

US television company HBO will cooperate with DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (YES) on developing content. The Israeli satellite company today announced its cooperation with HBO in developing Israeli content for worldwide distribution.

Cooperation will get underway in the coming months, including joint production of Hebrew-language dramas, comedies, and documentary films.

